Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 5,207,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,341. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

