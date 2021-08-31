Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,224,000 after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,514. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

