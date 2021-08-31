Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,498,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

