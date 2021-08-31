Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,094,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,625 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 93.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 122,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $8,609,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,498,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

