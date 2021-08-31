Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.20. 2,008,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,978. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.