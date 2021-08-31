Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 2,977 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.70. The stock had a trading volume of 397,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,555. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.04 and a 200 day moving average of $429.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

