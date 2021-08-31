Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 4,103,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

