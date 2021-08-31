Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $117.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,938,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

