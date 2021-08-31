Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 2,789 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.07. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

