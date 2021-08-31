Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 33,455 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,455 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,680,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,324. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.