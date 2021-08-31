Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,368 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. 1,483,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $288.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

