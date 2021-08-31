Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,049 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Relx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 327,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.