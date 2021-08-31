Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 6,228 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

