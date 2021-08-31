Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 6,601 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 676,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. 1,116,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

