Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $673.49

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 673.49 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 673 ($8.79), with a volume of 32445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

FRAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 550.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.