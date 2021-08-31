Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $6.11 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00013046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $99.08 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

