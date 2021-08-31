Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $558,472.20 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $528,386.76.

FDP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 199,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.