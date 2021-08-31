Frontier Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 7th (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Frontier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRONU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Frontier Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Frontier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

