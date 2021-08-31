Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002497 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

