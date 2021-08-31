Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.32 Million

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post sales of $121.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.50 million and the highest is $135.14 million. Frontline posted sales of $177.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.