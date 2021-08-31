Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

