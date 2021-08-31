Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

