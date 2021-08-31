Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 32535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

