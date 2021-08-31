Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.66. Funko shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 10,473 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $997.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,938 shares of company stock worth $34,619,989. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Funko by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.