Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 10th. This is a boost from Future Generation Global Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Profile

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.