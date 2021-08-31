FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Price Target Raised to $1.30 at HC Wainwright

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 83.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,087. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

