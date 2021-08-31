Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $54.97

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.97, but opened at $59.67. Galapagos shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 3,589 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.