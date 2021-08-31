Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings per share of ($55.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

GLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Galecto by 617.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $378,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 5,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

