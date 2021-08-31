GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

