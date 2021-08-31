GamerCoin Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $22.72 million and $11.36 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.95 or 0.07307502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00645177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00839078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

