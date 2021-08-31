Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.39

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 29962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

