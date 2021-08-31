Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.07

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.07 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 38,003 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

The company has a market cap of £109.71 million and a P/E ratio of -76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.10.

In other news, insider Mark Blandford bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.