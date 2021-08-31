Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 86,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,365,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $706.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

