Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0711 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $2,119.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,710,675 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.