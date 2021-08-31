Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 282.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Garmin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

