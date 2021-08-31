GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $856.46

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.46 ($11.19) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 103,470 shares traded.

GBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 66.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 856.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 868.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total value of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10). Also, insider Liz Catchpole bought 4,700 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,576 shares of company stock valued at $27,675,576.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

