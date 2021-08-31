Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. Gecina has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.