Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Generac stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.98. 772,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,697. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

