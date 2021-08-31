Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Increased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Generac by 13.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 123.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Generac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,857. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $458.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

