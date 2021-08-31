General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lessened by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,050 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 5.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $773,274,000 after acquiring an additional 435,735 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. 434,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,246. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

