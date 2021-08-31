Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 107,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 480,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -2.90.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

