Genesis Shards Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.20 million and $129,114.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

