Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.95. Genetron shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 1,404 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Get Genetron alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genetron by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genetron by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,018,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.