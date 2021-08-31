Gentarium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $60,719.13 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,656,522 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

