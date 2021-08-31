Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 3,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

