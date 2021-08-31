Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.71 and last traded at $84.95. Approximately 898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gentherm by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

