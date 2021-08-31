Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Genuine Parts worth $70,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. 12,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,179. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

