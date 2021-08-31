Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $806.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.53) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.40), with a volume of 5446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.37).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 653.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

