Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

GNS opened at GBX 5,985 ($78.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.32. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,225 ($81.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,452.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,213.62.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

