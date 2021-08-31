Genusplus Group Ltd (ASX:GNP) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Genusplus Group Ltd (ASX:GNP) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

